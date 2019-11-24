In uncle-nephew rift, third gen appeals for peace 

The third-generation lawmaker from the Pawar family has appealed for unity in the party and the family.

In a social media post, Rohit, the grand nephew of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar poured out his emotions on Sunday.

While Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule had refused to comment except for changing WhatsApp status to "party and family split", on Saturday, but the next-gen spoke out through a series of tweets.

"Since childhood, I have seen how Pawar saheb (Sharad Pawar) was never lacking in anything - whether personal or political. When I lost my grandfather Appasaheb Pawar (Sharad Pawar's brother), it was Pawar saheb who first consoled my father Rajendra, I have witnessed how, when Ajit Pawar lost his father Anantrao, again it was Pawar saheb who looked after him (Ajit Pawar)", said Rohit.

"In fact, after the demise of Ajit Pawar's father, it was Pawar saheb who showered a father's love on him, and he (Ajit Pawar) reciprocated in equal measure by standing up for Pawar saheb whenever he was in crisis," Rohit said.

"Whether any problem was personal or political, to get overwhelmed is not in Pawar saheb's dictionary," he said, adding: "Given the critical situation today, the same old situation must prevail. Ajit Pawar should bow down before Sharad Pawar's wishes and return home. Pawar Saheb never mixes family and political affairs, and is unlikely to do so ever," Rohit said.

"The arrogant powers-that-be have attempted to silence his voice. I feel this is the time for the family to stand united and we must all remain behind him," said Rohit.