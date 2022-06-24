Inaccessibility to CM's office, confusion on Hindutva stance: Why Uddhav is losing MLAs

The political crisis in Maharashtra is heating up with CM Uddhav Thackeray's Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government struggling to hold on to its legislators. Rebel Shiv Sena legislator Eknath Shinde is claiming the support of 37 MLAs and is demanding the exile of Shiv Sena from the MVA coalition. An important question arises: Why did Uddhav fail to keep his MLAs intact? Here is a look at possible reasons.

Insulting Hindutva

One of the primary reasons behind this crisis is the insult to Hindutva by Shiv Sena's allies in the MVA. The idea of Hindutva was the foundation of Bal Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Congress's constant attacks on it may have paved way for resentment among the Shiv Sainiks many of whom are now opposing the MVA coalition. Additionally, Congress has insulted Veer Savarkar on numerous occasions, which was not much liked by the Sena workers. Earlier too, Shiv Sena depicted a dissimilar stance with Congress when it comes to Hindutva and Savarkar.

Uddhav’s inaccessibility

Several Sena leaders have claimed that Uddhav Thackeray was not easily available to his party leaders. This inaccessibility went on to increase the gap between Sena leaders and the party’s high command. Sharad Pawar had also asked him to start meeting his party candidates. “Sharad Pawar had warned Uddhav Thackeray at least four to five months ago and had advised him to start meeting his party leaders and other ministers of the MVA,” a source had said earlier. The claim was also admitted by Uddhav during his Facebook live address who cited his health conditions as the reason for his unavailability.

Fear of losing ticket among Sena leaders

The crisis is also believed to be a result of Sena leaders fearful of losing their ticket in the next elections. Sena leaders have claimed that there was no threat to their tickets during their alliance with the BJP as it never tried to encroach on their constituencies. This was, however, not the case with the MVA coalition as the members of the coalition are believed to not give up any constituency easily.

“In my constituency, both the MVA coalition partners are keen on contesting the election. If our leadership agrees with them, I will lose my seat. This was not so when we had an alliance with BJP which never staked claim to my seat knowing well that it belonged to Sena," a Shiv Sena MP, requesting anonymity, told TOI.

Insult and humiliation of the Sena leaders

The letter tweeted by Eknath Shinde, which he captioned as the view of all rebel MLAs, highlighted the ill-treatment faced by Sena leaders. They complained of denial of appointments with Uddhav despite multiple requests which were not similar to the treatment that the NCP and INC leaders experienced. Additionally, MVA threatened rebel MLAs supporting Shinde with suspension of membership which could have further angered the already disgruntled MLAs.