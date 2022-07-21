Fire onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya

Incident of fire reported onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya

No casualties were reported in the incident

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2022, 00:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 00:36 ist
INS Vikramaditya. Credit: PTI File Photo

An incident of fire was reported on Wednesday onboard Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya when it was on a sortie off Karwar in Karnataka, officials said.

They said no casualties were reported in the incident.

The naval headquarters ordered a board of inquiry to investigate the fire incident, the officials said.

They said the ship's crew brought the fire under control using onboard firefighting systems. 

