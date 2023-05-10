Income Tax Dept raids multiple offices of L7 Group

Income Tax Department raids multiple offices of L7 Group

At the time of publication, raids were underway at Mumbai, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Kanpur, including Agarwal’s residence

Shakshi Jain
Shakshi Jain, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 10 2023, 11:01 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 11:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

In the wee hours of Wednesday, the Income Tax Department launched coordinated search operations at multiple office premises of Ravi Agarwal-led L7 Group of Companies, an official source informed DH on condition of anonymity. 

“The group has been evading taxes to the tune of 100s of crores,” said the source, who refrained from revealing further details to steer clear of any hindrances in the IT department’s efforts. 

At the time of publication, raids were underway at Mumbai, Nagpur, Ahmedabad and Kanpur, including Agarwal’s residence. 

This is not the first instance of Agarwal’s encounter with the authorities. The crime branch’s economic offences wing, assisted by the Securities and Exchange Board of India in 2016 conducted raids at L7’s premises in the case of a widespread network of illegal interstate ‘dabba trade’ or informal trading that takes place outside of the purview of the stock exchanges - in other words, gambling centred around stock price movements.  

Established in 1974, The L7 Group operates across diversified sectors such as construction, finance, media, entertainment, software, steel and food processing, among others. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Income Tax Department
I-T raids

Related videos

What's Brewing

Girl allegedly asked to remove bra at NEET centre in TN

Girl allegedly asked to remove bra at NEET centre in TN

Sam Billings reveals battle with skin cancer

Sam Billings reveals battle with skin cancer

With better VFX, 'Adipurush' trailer to retell Ramayana

With better VFX, 'Adipurush' trailer to retell Ramayana

How a Japanese farmer produces mangoes worth $230 each

How a Japanese farmer produces mangoes worth $230 each

Taller nose in humans inherited from Neanderthals

Taller nose in humans inherited from Neanderthals

 