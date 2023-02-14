Income Tax officials 'survey' BBC office in Delhi

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of a tax evasion investigation, officials said.

The 'survey' comes weeks after the British broadcaster released a two-part contentious series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Godhra riots in Gujarat.

Income Tax department is conducting survey at the BBC office in Delhi: Sources pic.twitter.com/vqBNUUiHTD — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

Media reports said employees were asked to go home and their phones were seized. Reports said that searches were under way in the Mumbai office as well.

On January 21, the government had issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial documentary.

The department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm, they said.

As part of a survey, the Income Tax Department only covers the business premises of a company and does not raid residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.

(With PTI inputs)