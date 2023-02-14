Income Tax officials 'survey' BBC office in Delhi

Income Tax officials 'survey' BBC office in Delhi

This comes weeks after the British broadcaster released a two-part series on PM Modi and the 2002 Godhra riots in Gujarat

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 14 2023, 12:47 ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2023, 12:59 ist
The BBC office is in the HT House building located on KG Marg. Credit: Credit/ @ANI

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi and Mumbai as part of a tax evasion investigation, officials said.

The 'survey' comes weeks after the British broadcaster released a two-part contentious series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Godhra riots in Gujarat.

Media reports said employees were asked to go home and their phones were seized. Reports said that searches were under way in the Mumbai office as well.

On January 21, the government had issued directions for blocking multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the controversial documentary.

The department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm, they said.

As part of a survey, the Income Tax Department only covers the business premises of a company and does not raid residences and other locations of its promoters or directors.

(With PTI inputs)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
BBC Documentary Row
Delhi

What's Brewing

Developing libraries for development

Developing libraries for development

Jadeja, an indispensable force

Jadeja, an indispensable force

Snake catchers to kisans: How tribals transformed in TN

Snake catchers to kisans: How tribals transformed in TN

Gauri Lankesh project to be released today

Gauri Lankesh project to be released today

DH Toon | 'Hate is in the air'

DH Toon | 'Hate is in the air'

Forging meaning at work

Forging meaning at work

What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?

What’s going on up there? A ballooning spy war?

Public art in Bengaluru

Public art in Bengaluru

 