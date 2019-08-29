Incorporate fitness regime in daily life: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched 'Fit India Movement', appealing to people to shun their sedentary lifestyle and incorporate sporting activities in their daily routine to keep lifestyle diseases at bay.

The programme, which seeks to promote sports and other physical activities among men, women, youth elderly and children, was launched by the Prime Minister with much fanfare at a function organised at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

The event also marked the National Sports Day.

“There is surge in diabetes and hypertension cases and other lifestyle diseases. We hear sometimes a 12 or 15-year-old is suffering from diabetes or a 30-year-old has had a heart attack. It is a worrying trend but I still find positives from it. These are lifestyle disorders and can be fixed with change in lifestyle,” Prime Minister said while addressing the event.

He said though fitness had always been “an integral part” of Indian culture, it has been relegated a lower priority in our society with passage of time.

“A few decades back, a normal person would walk 8-10 km in a day, do cycling or run. But with technology, physical activity has reduced. It has become fashionable to talk about fitness rather act on it. Fitness is the need of the hour. Fitness is not just a word but a pre-condition for a healthy and fulfilling life. It should become a revolution,” he added.

A committee, headed by Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju and comprising senior government officials from various ministries, members of Indian Olympic Association (IOA), national sports federations, private bodies and fitness promoters, has been formed to take the movement forward.

Modi said though the 'Fit India Movement' was launched by the government, it was people who have to lead the program to make it a success.