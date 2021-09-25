Increase cooperation, not conflict, says Amit Shah; unveils roadmap for cooperative sector

Cooperation ministry has been created to work together with the states and not to increase conflict, Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday, seeking to address apprehensions about the move viewed with suspicion by a section of political leaders.

Spelling out the roadmap of the newly carved out ministry, Shah told representatives of a cross-section of cooperative societies that the government was planning changes to the laws governing multi-state cooperative societies, a new policy for the sector and increasing the footprint of primary agricultural credit societies (PACS) across the country.

“At present there are 65,000 PACS, which works out to one credit society for every 10 villages. We have a target of having a PACS in every other village. In the next five years, the number of PACS will be increased to three lakh,” Shah said.

Besides, the Centre would also bring a scheme for computerisation of PACS and link the district cooperative banks (DCB) and NABARD using a software that would make the services available in local languages.

“The ministry of cooperation has been created to strengthen, bring transparency, modernise, computerise and create competitive cooperatives,” Shah said.

He said the ministry will take up the challenge to make fruits of development accessible to every deprived individual in rural parts of the country.

Shah acknowledged the muted concerns voiced about taxation issues by urban cooperative banks by a section of the speakers.

“Even if you had not raised the issue, I would have addressed it. I am aware of your concerns. I assure you that there will be no injustice done to the sector,” the minister said.

“We will have to think afresh, outline afresh, expand the scope of work, and bring transparency,” Shah said.

More than 2,000 representatives of a cross-section of cooperative societies attended the day-long meeting at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium here. The organisers claimed that six crore persons had joined the proceedings online.

