Independence Day: India's journey through the decades

As India walks into its 73rd year of independence, we take a look at the seven decades that have gone by, highlighting some of the major events that helped shape the nation.

With the fervour of freedom on one side and the aftermath of the partition on the other, a young India in 1947 tackled its own share of trials in the initial few years -- a war with Pakistan over Kashmir within the first year of independence, integration of the states that form the Union of India today and amid that, building a nation that could stand the test of time, among several others.

We take a look at some events that shaped India in the decades that followed.