Independence Day: Meanwhile, in 2040...

Independence Day: Meanwhile, in 2040...

Deepak Harichandran
Deepak Harichandran,
  • Aug 15 2022, 12:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2022, 12:37 ist
Credit: Deepak Harichandran

India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of Independence on Monday, and the government is looking at the next 25 years. But what might the country look like in 2040?

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cartoon
DH Cartoon
Independence Day
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
India@75

What's Brewing

Independence Day: Meanwhile, in 2040...

Independence Day: Meanwhile, in 2040...

Google marks India's Independence with animated doodle

Google marks India's Independence with animated doodle

What’s your favourite patriotic song?

What’s your favourite patriotic song?

DH Toon | I-Day: The promise of August 15

DH Toon | I-Day: The promise of August 15

Freedom, violence, and peace through a gender lens

Freedom, violence, and peace through a gender lens

Rise of a cricketing superpower

Rise of a cricketing superpower

India at 75 | Deep dive into India's Independence with these books

India at 75 | Deep dive into India's Independence with these books

Must-watch documentaries to watch on Independence Day

Must-watch documentaries to watch on Independence Day

 