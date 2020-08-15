Independence Day Speech: What was India & Pakistan's focus in 2019

India and Pakistan attained freedom from the British colonial rule on August 15. They celebrated their first Independence Day on the same day in 1947. Pakistan, however, celebrates its Independence Day on August 14.

In 2019, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his sixth Independence Day speech, trademark safa, at the Red Fort, fresh from his re-election with a thumping mandate. He touched on a host of issues, right from his government's landmark decision on Jammu and Kashmir, the state of the economy, the water crisis, plastic usage and the digital economy. It is notable that PM Modi, even though spoke about Jammu and Kashmir and the Triple Talaq Bill, did not mention Pakistan in his speech.

Meanwhile, his Pakistan counterpart, Imran Khan's speech on August 14 in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir, was predominantly about the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The Government of India, on August 5, 2019, revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and later bifurcated the state into two union territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Article 370, Triple Talaq and the $5 trillion economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave his sixth Independence Day speech spoke about his government's landmark decision on Jammu and Kashmir, the state of the economy, the water crisis, plastic usage and the digital economy.

"The old system in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh led to corruption, nepotism but there was injustice when it came to rights of women, children, Dalits, tribal communities. The dreams of sanitation workers were incomplete. How can we accept this?" said PM Modi. He said that Article 370 and 35A being revoked is a step towards realizing Sardar Patel's dream.

Modi pitched the abrogation of Article 370 as a step towards 'one nation, one Constitution', and that a fresh approach on the matter was necessary as several efforts made by previous governments had failed to yield the desired results.

On the Triple Talaq Bill, PM said that Muslim countries removed the archaic triple talaq, but we hesitated to give the same rights to our Muslim women.

"When we can ban Sati, make laws to prevent female infanticide, why can we not empower Muslim women by removing triple talaq?" asked Modi.

"Those who give protection to terrorism and support it must be exposed. Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka also are affected by terrorism. All countries in the world need to come together to fight this menace," he said, excluding the western international neighbour.

"To some, the target of nearly doubling the size of the Indian economy to $5 trillion in five years may seem difficult. But when we have in five years (of BJP rule) added $1 trillion as compared to $2 trillion size achieved in 70 years of independence, then this target is achievable," he said on India's economic developmental goal.

He also pointed out that Rs 3.5 lakh crore was allocated for the Jal Jivan Mission. "﻿It is unfortunate that a lot of people lack access to water even after 70 years of Independence," PM said.

PM also focused on the population explosion, which still remains to be a big problem India is facing.

Society must be enlightened on the ill-effects of population explosion, and the governments of India must work together so we don't leave behind a broken, unhealthy society, he said.

Imran Khan's Speech: 'Azad Kashmir' on the table

Pakistan, on the other hand, observed India's Independence Day on Aug. 15 as a "Black Day" last year, with flags flown half-mast on government buildings in protest over the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

Prime Minister Imran Khan used his address celebrating Independence Day to accuse India of planning military action in the disputed Kashmir region.

Khan made his maiden trip as PM to Muzaffarabad on that day and told the regional Parliament that India had planned a more extensive action than that of February 2019, when its fighter jets struck inside Pakistan, following an escalation in tension between the nations.

He vowed to become the voice of Kashmir and raise the issue at every global forum, including the United Nations, as he questioned the silence of the international community on the situation in the region.

"The world's eye is on Kashmir and on Pakistan...I will be the ambassador who raises Kashmir's voice at every international forum," he said.

In his speech, Khan said PM Modi has "committed a strategic blunder, he has played his last card. It will cost a lot to Modi and the BJP because they have internationalised the issue of Kashmir."

"Whatever was done during the curfew by India, we will tell the international community that you are responsible. Whichever forum we get, I will be the ambassador and bring up Kashmir at every forum," Khan said.

"They have made a more horrendous plan to divert world attention from their move in Kashmir, they plan action in Azad Kashmir," Khan said, referring to the portion held by Pakistan.

"The Pakistani army is fully aware that they (India) have made a plan of taking action in Azad Kashmir," he said.

"You take action and this is my message: every brick will be countered with a stone," Khan said. "We will respond to whatever you do, we will go till the end."

"Our message to international organisations that were formed to prevent wars is that if this war takes place, you will be responsible," Khan said.

Khan even compared the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to the German Nazi Party.

"Independence Day is an opportunity for great happiness, but today we are saddened by the plight of our Kashmiri brothers in occupied Jammu and Kashmir who are victims of Indian oppression," Khan said in an earlier statement.