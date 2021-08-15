Independence Day speech, celebrations: Where to watch

Independence Day: Where to watch PM's speech, celebrations

The speech is likely to start at 7:30 AM

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 15 2021, 05:59 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 07:21 ist
PM Narendra Modi will unfurl the tricolour at the Red Fort for the eighth consecutive year. Credit: Reuters file photo

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day today, and as per tradition, there will be a speech by the Prime Minister at Red Fort followed by a parade at Rajpath in New Delhi.

This year marks PM Narendra Modi's eighth consecutive Independence Day speech and the second speech since the outbreak of Covid-19. The speech is likely to start at 7:30 AM after the PM unfurls the tricolour at the Red Fort.

Where to watch the Independence Day speech and celebrations

You can follow PM Modi's speech and the Independence Day celebrations live on the national broadcasters Doordarshan, while the All India Radio will broadcast his speech live. You can also tune into Doordarshan and AIR's YouTube channels for the same.

Doordarshan’s live coverage of Independence Day celebrations this year will feature more than 40 camera views to give a rich and wide perspective of the moment when PM Modi unfurls the tricolour at the Red Fort.

Additionally, the broadcast will be available on indianidc2021.mod.gov.in, a new website created by the Ministry of Defence. The website and its corresponding app will provide live and a 360-degree VR presentation of the celebrations.

Independence Day
India
Narendra Modi

