Independent directors not liable in dishonour of cheque cases: SC

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that a director of a company who was not in charge or responsible for the conduct of the business at the relevant time, will not be liable under the provisions of the Negotiable Instruments Act for dishonour of cheques.

A bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and J K Maheshwari declared that liability under Section 138 and 141 of the NI Act depends on the role one plays in the affairs of a company and not on designation or status alone.

"The provisions of Section 138/141 of the NI Act create a statutory presumption of dishonesty on the part of the signatory of the cheque, and when the cheque is issued on behalf of a company, also those persons in charge of or responsible for the company or the business of the company. Every person connected with the company does not fall within the ambit of Section 141 of the NI Act," the bench said.

After hearing senior advocate Sidharth Luthra on behalf of Sunita Palita and others, the court allowed their appeal against the Calcutta High Court's order which had declined to quash a complaint filed against them under the NI Act for dishonour of cheque related to payment of Rs 1.71 crore to complainant M/s Panchami Stone Quarry.

The counsel contended that Section 141 of the NI Act being a penal provision creating vicarious liability, it must be strictly construed.

"Mere statement in the complaint that the appellants were in charge of and responsible to the accused Company, for the conduct of the business of the accused Company without any specific role attributed to them, was not sufficient for proceeding against them," he submitted.

Luthra said appellants are independent, non-executive directors of the accused Company and in no way responsible for the day-to-day affairs of the accused Company. Such Directors are inducted in the company for their expertise or special knowledge in any particular discipline. They are not in charge of the management of the company, he added.

In its judgement, the top court held that the High Court erred in law in not exercising its jurisdiction under Section 482 of the Criminal Procedure Code in the facts and circumstances of this case to grant relief to the appellants.

The bench said even though the High Court deprecated the adoption of a hyper technical approach in construing pleadings, to quash criminal proceedings, the High Court itself adopted a hyper technical approach in rejecting the plea without looking into the particulars and role of the accused.