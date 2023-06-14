India went from red tape to red carpet under Modi: Shah

India accomplished journey from red tape to red carpet in 9 years of Modi rule, says Amit Shah

Shah also said PM Modi has unleashed India's aspirations to drive growth in 'nine years of ease of business'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 14 2023, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2023, 15:54 ist
Amit Shah. Credit: PTI File Photo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said India has accomplished a journey from red tape to the red carpet in nine years of the Narendra Modi government and created a hassle-free business environment, making the country a preferred FDI destination.

Shah also said Prime Minister Modi has unleashed India's aspirations to drive growth in the "nine years of ease of business".

Also Read | Amit Shah unveils Rs 8k-cr projects for disaster management

"India accomplished a journey from red tape to the red carpet in the last #9YearsOfEaseOfBusiness. PM @narendramodi Ji introduced an efficient tax system, investor-friendly policy, and easier approvals to create a hassle-free business environment, making India an FDI destination," he wrote on Twitter.

The home minister said whether it is "Start Up India", "Stand Up India", PLI or digital transformation, a whole-of-the-government approach to facilitate growth has spurred innovation and development.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Amit Shah
India News
Narendra Modi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Yogi 1st CM to cross 25 mn followers on Twitter

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Bhopal gas tragedy – After effects after 4 decades

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Blessed with 'Shakti', women take to religious tourism

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

Married for a life abroad. Never saw their husbands

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

MRF first Indian firm to hit Rs 1L stock price mark

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Water contamination ailing Kalyana Karnataka region

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

Rahul undertakes another truck ride, this time in US

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

UP: Driver crushes man to death for praising Modi, Yogi

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

Kylian Mbappe tells PSG he will not renew contract

 