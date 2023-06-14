India accomplished journey from red tape to red carpet in 9 years of Modi rule, says Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said India has accomplished a journey from red tape to the red carpet in nine years of the Narendra Modi government and created a hassle-free business environment, making the country a preferred FDI destination.
Shah also said Prime Minister Modi has unleashed India's aspirations to drive growth in the "nine years of ease of business".
"India accomplished a journey from red tape to the red carpet in the last #9YearsOfEaseOfBusiness. PM @narendramodi Ji introduced an efficient tax system, investor-friendly policy, and easier approvals to create a hassle-free business environment, making India an FDI destination," he wrote on Twitter.
PM @narendramodi Ji unleashed the aspirations of India to drive growth in the #9YearsOfEaseOfBusiness.
Whether it is Start Up India, Stand Up India, PLI or digital transformation, a whole-of-the-government approach to facilitating growth spurred innovation and development. pic.twitter.com/s2b1uqzH58
— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 14, 2023
The home minister said whether it is "Start Up India", "Stand Up India", PLI or digital transformation, a whole-of-the-government approach to facilitate growth has spurred innovation and development.
