India accuses Pakistan of flouting Vienna Convention

A day after two officials of the High Commission of India (HCI) in Islamabad were detained by police in the capital of Pakistan for more than 10 hours, New Delhi accused the government of the neighbouring country of “egregious violation” of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.

The Charge d’ Affaires of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi, Syed Haider Shah, was again summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in New Delhi on Tuesday, when senior diplomats of India lodged a strong protest over abduction and torture of the two officials of its High Commission in Islamabad.

Shah was also summoned to the MEA on Monday after the two officials of the HCI in Islamabad – D Brahma and P Selvadhas – were detained by the police in the capital of Islamabad early on Monday. They were released after for more than 10 hours and were accused of injuring a pedestrian in a road mishap and possessing fake currencies.

The incident came a fortnight after India expelled two consular officials of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi after they were found to be involved in espionage.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday alleged that the two officials had been “forcibly abducted” by the security agencies of Pakistan and held in illegal custody. “They were released only after strong intervention by the High Commission of India in Islamabad and the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi. The two Indian officials were subjected to interrogation, torture and physical assault resulting in grievous injuries to them,” the MEA alleged in a statement issued in New Delhi. “They were video-graphed and coerced to accept a litany of fictitious allegations and concocted charges. The vehicle of the High Commission, in which they were travelling, was extensively damaged.”

New Delhi strongly condemned and deplored the action of the authorities in Pakistan. “This premeditated, grave and provocative action on the part of the authorities in Pakistan, preceded by intensified surveillance, harassment and intimidation of High Commission personnel over the past several days, was designed to obstruct and disrupt the normal functioning of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad,” the MEA stated, adding: “The attempt by Pakistani authorities to levy false accusations and concocted charges on the officials of the High Commission is rejected in entirety.”

India alleged that the harassment of the officials of the HCI Islamabad “not only constitute an egregious violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961” by Pakistan, but also went against the “Code of Conduct for treatment of Diplomatic / Consular personnel in India and Pakistan signed in 1992 and reaffirmed by both sides in March 2018”. These are also “against all established norms and practices of diplomatic conduct”.

“Our grave concerns at the fact that the Pakistan agencies threatened to physically harm more officials of the Indian Mission have been shared. It has been highlighted that Pakistan is responsible for the safety and security of the Indian High Commission, its officials, staff members, their families and properties,” said the MEA spokesperson.