India accuses UN of bias over Khurram Parvez's arrest

India has accused the United Nations Human Rights office of bias after it issued a statement expressing concern over the arrest of activist Khurram Parvez and the death of two civilians in a recent encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the statement issued by the Office of the High Commission for Human Rights (OHCHR) made baseless and unfounded allegations against law enforcement authorities and security forces of India. “It also betrays a complete lack of understanding on the part of the OHCHR of the security challenges faced by India from cross-border terrorism and its impact on the most fundamental human right ‘the Right to Life’ of our citizens including in Jammu and Kashmir,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the MEA, said.

The OHCHR expressed concern over the arrest of human rights activist Khurram Parvez under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) of India.

“We call on the Indian authorities to fully safeguard his right to freedom of expression, association and personal liberty and to take the precautionary step of releasing him,” said UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Rupert Colville.

The OHCHR called on security forces and armed groups to exercise restraint, and to ensure that the rise in tensions in Jammu and Kashmir in recent weeks does not lead to further violence against the civilian population.

“Referring to proscribed terrorist organisations as ‘armed groups’ demonstrates a clear bias on the part of OHCHR,” the MEA spokesperson said, reacting to the OHCHR's statement.

The OHCHR also reiterated its calls for the UAPA to be amended to bring it into line with international human rights law and standards and urged the authorities, pending the amendment of the law, to refrain from using it or other laws unduly restricting freedom of expression in cases involving civil society, media, and human rights defenders.

New Delhi responded to the OHCHR's statement, underlining that the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 (UAPA) were enacted by the Parliament of India to protect the sovereignty of the nation and ensure the security of its citizens.

“The arrest and subsequent detention of the individual (Khurram Parvez) referred to in the statement was done entirely as per provisions of law,” said Bagchi, adding: “Authorities in India act against violations of law and not against legitimate exercise of rights. All such actions are strictly in accordance with the law.”

