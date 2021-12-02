India's non-fossil fuel power generation at 40% volume

India achieves target of 40% power generation capacity from non-fossil fuel sources

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 02 2021, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 22:54 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Phtoo

India has achieved the target of 40 per cent of its installed electricity generation capacity being from non-fossil energy sources, an official statement said on Thursday.

"At COP 21, as part of its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), India had committed to achieving 40 per cent of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil energy sources by 2030.

"The country has achieved this target in November 2021 itself," the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy said.

According to the statement, the country's installed renewable energy (RE) capacity stands at 150.05 GW, while its nuclear energy-based installed electricity capacity is 6.78 GW.

This brings the total non-fossil fuels based installed energy capacity to 156.83 GW — which is 40.1 per cent of the total installed electricity capacity of 390.8 GW, in line with the Prime Minister's announcement at the recently concluded COP26 climate change conference.

The government is committed to achieving 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, the statement added.

