India adding new infections fast, active Covid-19 cases may double in a fortnight

India is adding new Covid-19 cases at a much faster pace than a fortnight ago as total infections crossed 11.18 lakh, signaling the shortcomings in implementing the containment measures to combat the spread of infection.

According to the Health Ministry, 3,90,459 patients were under active medical supervision and experts believed that the number could double within the next fortnight.

“There are hotspots, even in cities where there is spike of cases and it very likely that local community transmission in those areas is happening,” AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria told reporters here.

However, he said there was not much evidence of community transmission happening at the national level.

On Monday morning, India reported an increase of 40,425 new infections, the highest in a single day so far, taking the total cases to 11,18,043.

“Active cases are now growing at 4.1 per cent – so India will have 7.8 lakh active cases by 6th August. Containment policy clearly failing in several states,” Shamika Ravi, senior fellow, Brookings Institute said.

The number of patients having recovered from Covid-19 crossed the seven-lakh mark with the recovery rate declining marginally to 62.62 per cent on Monday from 63.02 per cent a week back.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus here

Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh continued to report large numbers of new infections daily. Among major cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai continued to show improvement in recovery, while Bengaluru was yet to get a grip on the infectious disease.

Daily new cases were on a decline in Delhi and Chennai, while Mumbai had hit the plateau on fresh infections. On the other hand, new cases in Bengaluru were witnessing a sharp increase.

AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria told the media that certain areas in the national capital have hit the peak of Covid-19 cases and were reporting a decline, while some areas were yet to scale the peak.

According to a DH Covid-19 Tracker, India had a total 11,48,875 confirmed cases of Covid-19 at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, while 27,944 persons had succumbed to the disease.

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said the case fatality rate in India was on a steady decline and had dropped to 2.46 per cent on Monday.