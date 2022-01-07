India again sends medicines to Afghanistan, Taliban says thanks

India sends medicines to Afghanistan, Taliban thanks

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 07 2022, 23:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2022, 23:29 ist
MEA said: As part of our ongoing humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, India supplied the third batch of medical assistance consisting of two tons of essential life saving medicines to Afghanistan today. Credit: Twitter/@MEA

As New Delhi has sent another consignment of life saving medicines to Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Kabul, the Taliban’s government in Afghanistan has thanked India for sending humanitarian aid for the people of the conflict-ravaged country.

The third batch of medical assistance from India to Afghanistan consisted of two tons of essential life saving medicines. The consignment was handed over to the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in the capital of Afghanistan.

“India stands committed to continue our special relationship with the people of Afghanistan and provide them humanitarian assistance,” the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India stated in New Delhi after the consignment reached Kabul.

"In coming weeks, we would be supplying more batches of humanitarian assistance consisting of medicines and foodgrains to Afghanistan,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the MEA, said.

New Delhi has not yet recognized the interim government set up by the Taliban in Kabul, but it of late started sending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

India had earlier supplied 500,000 doses of anti-Covid-19 vaccines and 1.6 tons of medical assistance to Afghanistan through the World Health Organization (WHO).

New Delhi also committed to supplying 50,000 tons of wheat as well as more lifesaving medicines as humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan. “We are in discussions with Pakistani authorities on the exact modalities of shipment of wheat,” said Bagchi.

“The Islamic Emirate (of Afghanistan) is grateful to India for its humanitarian assistance and cooperation,” Zabihullah, the spokesperson of the Taliban’s government in Kabul, tweeted, along with pictures of the consignment of the medicines received from New Delhi.

Afghanistan
Taliban
India
India News
Humanitarian aid

