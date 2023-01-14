India aims to become a net exporter of energy within the next 10 years: Gadkari

India aims to be a net exporter of energy in the next 10 years, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said.

“While focusing on electric vehicles India looks to address the twin problems of a huge fuel import bill and air pollution,” he said.

Gadkari was speaking at the media launch of the Hyderabad Circuit of the Formula E-World Championship, in Mumbai.

Titled Hyderabad ePrix, the race will be held on February 11 in Hyderabad and is a part of the 2022-2023 Formula E World Championship.

Formula E, officially the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, is a single-seater motorsport championship for electric cars. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari used the opportunity to highlight India’s initiatives in the e-mobility sector.

Gadkari further stated that conducting such a prestigious event on Indian roads will further popularise electric cars in the country. Describing a few highway projects planned for the near future, he stated that a time will come when Indian highways will be considered a better fit to conduct such racing championships than even professionally constructed race tracks.

Gadkari also shed light on India’s plans to transition from fossil fuel-based cars.

Noting the progress made in Green Hydrogen Technology, he stated that the country aims to be a net exporter of energy in the next 10 years. Not only will this objective provide a boost to the country’s economic growth, but it will also create jobs for the youth, he added. He observed that it is through improvements in e-mobility and advancements in clean, green energy technology that India can become Atma Nirbhar.

Also present at the event were Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana K T Rama Rao.