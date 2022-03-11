India alerts its students in Russia about impact of sanctions

With President Vladimir Putin's military operations against Ukraine prompting the United States and the other western nations to impose sanctions on his country, India has alerted its citizens studying in Russia about disruption of banking services and air connectivity between the two nations.

Even as India just completed evacuation of its citizens from war-torn Ukraine, it issued 'guidelines' for its citizens studying in Russia. “Certain disruption of banking services in Russia and direct flight connectivity from Russia to India is, however, taking place. If students have concerns regarding these aspects and would like to travel back to India, they may consider doing so,” the Embassy of India in Moscow stated in the 'guideline' posted on its website.

The disruptions in banking services and air connectivity are apparently caused by the sanctions the US and other western nations imposed on Russia in response to its military operations in Ukraine.

The Embassy of India in Moscow, however, reassured Indians studying in Russian institutions that it saw “no security reasons” for them to fly back home. The embassy stated that it was in regular contact with relevant authorities in Moscow with respect to the safety and security of the citizens of India in Russia, including the students.

It, however, noted that a number of universities had informed it that they had already shifted to the online distance learning mode. “Students are advised to exercise their discretion in consultation with their respective universities on the appropriate course of action regarding continuation of their academic activities without disruption,” the Embassy of India in Moscow stated in the guidelines issued recently.

Meanwhile, the “Operation Ganga”, which India launched to evacuate its citizens from war-torn Ukraine, almost ended on Friday. Two aircraft chartered by the government arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi with 461 evacuees on board. An Indian Air Force aircraft carrying 213 passengers also landed at the Hindon air base. New Delhi did not clarify if it would operate more aircraft under Operation Ganga to bring home citizens of India from Ukraine. A source in Delhi said that almost all Indians who had wanted to leave Ukraine had been evacuated through Romania, Poland, Slovak Republic, Hungary and Moldova.

