India and Australia close to sealing early trade pact: Goyal

Indian and Australian negotiators are close to finishing a limited trade pact or so-called "early harvest agreement", Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister, said on Friday after meeting with his Australian counterpart.

The pact should be complete within 30 days, Goyal said in a joint news briefing with Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan.

Goyal said the agreement would cover a wide range of sectors and open opportunities for manufacturing, education and jobs in both countries.

Check out the latest videos from DH: