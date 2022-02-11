India and Australia close to sealing early trade pact: Goyal

Indian and Australian negotiators are close to finishing a limited trade pact or so-called "early harvest agreement", Piyush Goyal, Commerce and Industry Minister, said on Friday after meeting with his Australian counterpart.
The pact should be complete within 30 days, Goyal said in a joint news briefing with Australian Trade Minister Dan Tehan.
Goyal said the agreement would cover a wide range of sectors and open opportunities for manufacturing, education and jobs in both countries.
