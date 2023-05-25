India appeals WTO panel report on tech tariff violation

India appeals WTO panel report on tech tariff violations

The WTO had in April said that India had broken rules in a dispute with the European Union

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 25 2023, 22:26 ist
  • updated: May 25 2023, 22:26 ist
A logo is pictured on the World Trade Organization headquarters (WTO) in Geneva. Credit: Reuters Photo

India has filed an appeal against a ruling from a panel at the World Trade Organization (WTO) that it violated global trading rules by imposing tariffs on some IT products.

The WTO had in April said that India had broken rules in a dispute with the European Union, Japan and Taiwan over import duties on IT products.

World Trade Organisation
WTO
India
Business News

