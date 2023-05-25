India appeals WTO panel report on tech tariff violations

India has filed an appeal against a ruling from a panel at the World Trade Organization (WTO) that it violated global trading rules by imposing tariffs on some IT products.
The WTO had in April said that India had broken rules in a dispute with the European Union, Japan and Taiwan over import duties on IT products.
