India approves Rs 19,744 crore incentive plan for green hydrogen industry

Centre approves over Rs 19K cr plan for green hydrogen

The move is targeted to help India, one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters, achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jan 04 2023, 15:26 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2023, 15:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Bloomberg Photo

India has approved an incentive plan of Rs 19,744 crore to promote green hydrogen in a bid to cut emissions and become a major exporter in the field, the country's information minister said on Wednesday.

The move is targeted to help India, one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters, achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.

 

India News
Green Hydrogen
Carbon emissions
Science and Environment
environment news

CES gadgets take aim at snoring, pee and even surgery

Want to start running barefoot? Here's a quick guide

Remembering Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary

Not traitors, say Russians fighting by Ukraine's side

Are black holes time machines? Yes, but there’s a catch

China urges final victory over Covid amid global worry

Dramatic rise in US kids ingesting marijuana edibles

Denmark marks first year with no bank heists

Zampa tries 'Mankading' but is himself stumped

