India approves Rs 19,744 crore incentive plan for green hydrogen industry

India has approved an incentive plan of Rs 19,744 crore to promote green hydrogen in a bid to cut emissions and become a major exporter in the field, the country's information minister said on Wednesday.
The move is targeted to help India, one of the world's biggest greenhouse gas emitters, achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
