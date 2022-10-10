India asks citizens to avoid non-essential travel to and within Ukraine

India on Monday asked citizens to avoid all non-essential travels to and within Ukraine after Russia escalated its military operations in the East European nation with a barrage of missile strikes.

“In view of the current escalation of hostilities in Ukraine, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine,” New Delhi’s diplomatic mission in Kyiv posted on Twitter. “They must strictly follow the safety and security guidelines issued by the Ukrainian Government and local authorities.”

Also read | India 'deeply concerned' about escalation in Ukraine, ready to support de-escalation: MEA

Nearly 20,000 Indians – mostly students – returned from Ukraine to India after Russia started its military offensives against the East European nation on February 24 last.

Some students, however, returned to Ukraine from India over the past few months.

The Embassy of India in Kyiv issued an advisory on Monday, asking Indian nationals to keep it informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine so that they could be reached out if necessary.

New Delhi on September 12 sent to Ukraine its 12th consignment of humanitarian assistance, comprising medicines and medical equipment, weighing 7,725 kg. Earlier, India provided 97.5 tonnes of humanitarian assistance to Ukraine as well as to the neighbouring countries, where many citizens of the beleaguered nation had taken refuge after the Russian Army launched “special military operations” in their country.

India’s pharmaceutical companies as well as other organizations also donated $8 million worth of medicines, food and financial assistance to Ukraine.