India asks Pak to investigate alleged harassment of woman inside High Commission premises in Delhi

Probe harassment case in High Commission: India to Pak

Anirban Bhaumik
Anirban Bhaumik
  • Jan 20 2023, 02:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 20 2023, 02:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

India has taken serious note of the alleged harassment of a woman inside the premises of the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi.

New Delhi has asked Islamabad to investigate the complaint lodged by an academician based in Punjab against the officials of the visa section of the Pakistan High Commission in the capital of India. “We've raised the issue with Pakistani authorities and we have asked them to investigate the matter,” Arindam Bagchi, the spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said.

The woman on March 15 last year went to the High Commission of Pakistan in New Delhi to appear for an interview after applying for a visa to travel to the neighbouring country. She alleged that the visa officer asked her uncomfortable questions about her marital status. She also alleged that the behaviour of the visa officer and other officials were indecent and objectionable. They asked her if she supported the demand for “Khalistan” to be separated from India or whether she would write on the policies of the Government of India on Kashmir. The officials of the High Commission continued to behave indecently during phone-calls or WhatsApp chats even after a month following the meeting, the woman alleged.

She lodged a complaint with the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Pakistan Government, said in Islamabad last week that the allegation against the officials of the country’s mission in New Delhi was being looked into. "We attach high importance to proper etiquette and behaviour towards all visa and consular applicants. All our diplomatic staff are under strict instructions to conduct themselves professionally," Baloch said.

"There are robust mechanisms in place for redressal of all public grievances. There is zero tolerance for misbehaviour and mistreatment of individuals visiting our missions," she added.

Bagchi on Thursday took note of the statement by the spokesperson of the MoFA of the Pakistab Government.

India
Pakistan
India News
harassment

