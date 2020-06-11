India asks UK to reject Vijay Mallya's asylum plea

India has asked the British Government to reject fugitive business tycoon Vijay Mallya’s plea for asylum in the United Kingdom.

New Delhi conveyed to the British Government that Mallya should not be granted asylum if he asked for it, because he would not face any persecution after his extradition from the UK to India.

The business tycoon, recently, purportedly sought asylum in the UK, making a last ditch attempt to avoid extradition to India, where he would have to stand trial for his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines’ willful default of bank loans to the tune of about Rs 9,000 crore.

Mallya had moved the High Court of the UK challenging the December 10, 2018 decision of the Westminster Magistrate’s Court in London to approve his extradition to India. But the High Court had on April 20 rejected his appeal and also turned down on May 14 his plea to move the Supreme Court of the UK.

A spokesperson of the British High Commission in New Delhi recently stated that the fugitive business tycoon would not be extradited from the UK immediately as a “confidential” legal issue would have to be sorted out before a decision could be taken if he should be sent back to India. The spokesperson, however, did not confirm or deny if he had sought asylum in the UK.

The recent reports on UK media, however, indicated that he had requested the British Government to grant him asylum, invoking the Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR), which had prohibited torture or inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment.

The British Government has not yet decided on his plea for asylum.

“We have been in touch with the UK authorities for early extradition of Vijay Mallya. We have also requested the UK side not to consider his asylum if requested by him,” Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, said in New Delhi.

Sources said that Mallya might have cited reports about several inmates of Arthur Road prison in Mumbai being tested COVID-19 positive in his plea for asylum to the UK to resist his extradition to India. The Government of India already conveyed to the UK courts that he would be lodged in the Barrack No 12 in the Arthur Road prison after his extradition.