India at 75: A journey across the decades

We take a look at some events that shaped India in the decades that followed the night of August 15, 1947

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk
  • Aug 14 2022, 09:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 15 2022, 00:27 ist

As India celebrates 76th Independence Day, we take a trip down memory lane, looking at the major milestone the nation has achieved over the years, post-independence. 

From the bloody partition to the wars with Pakistan and China, a nationwide Emergency, two Prime Ministers' assassinations, multiple attacks in the financial capital to the communal riots and drastic economic changes, India's era after the British has been nothing short of eventful. 

We take a look at some events that shaped India in the decades that followed the night of August 15, 1947.
 

India News
Independence Day
India@75
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav

