India at 75: A journey across the decades

As India celebrates 76th Independence Day, we take a trip down memory lane, looking at the major milestone the nation has achieved over the years, post-independence.

From the bloody partition to the wars with Pakistan and China, a nationwide Emergency, two Prime Ministers' assassinations, multiple attacks in the financial capital to the communal riots and drastic economic changes, India's era after the British has been nothing short of eventful.

We take a look at some events that shaped India in the decades that followed the night of August 15, 1947.

