India, Australia ink trade treaty to boost ties

India, Australia ink economic cooperation treaty, trade pact to boost ties

Canberra would provide duty-free access in its market for over 95 per cent of Indian goods such as textiles, leather, jewellery

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 02 2022, 10:52 ist
  • updated: Apr 02 2022, 10:52 ist
A view of the signing ceremony.

India and Australia on Saturday signed an economic cooperation and trade agreement under which Canberra would provide duty-free access in its market for over 95 per cent of Indian goods such as textiles, leather, jewellery and sports products.

The India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement was inked by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment Dan Tehan in a virtual ceremony, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison.

"This is truly a watershed moment for India-Australia relations," Prime Minister Modi said.

Morrison added that the pact will further deepen Australia's close ties with India.

"The agreement will help in taking bilateral trade from $27 billion to $45-50 billion in the next five years," Goyal said.

Also Read — Bengaluru's gain in Australia's rush to India

Australia is offering zero duty access to India for about 96.4 per cent of exports (by value) from Day One. This covers many products which currently attract 4-5 per cent customs duty in Australia.

Labour-intensive sectors that would gain immensely include textiles and apparel, few agricultural and fish products, leather, footwear, furniture, sports goods, jewellery, machinery, electrical goods and railway wagons.

Australia is the 17th largest trading partner of India, while New Delhi is Canberra's 9th largest partner. Bilateral trade in goods and services stood at $27.5 billion in 2021. India's goods exports were worth $6.9 billion and imports aggregated to $15.1 billion in 2021.

Major exports by India to Australia include petroleum products, textiles and apparel, engineering goods, leather, chemicals and gems and jewellery. Imports mainly include raw materials, coal, minerals and intermediate goods. 

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India
Australia
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Radio | How accurate are wearables and fitness apps?

DH Radio | How accurate are wearables and fitness apps?

Whackyverse | Cheeky run

Whackyverse | Cheeky run

DH Toon | Exam-proof but not unemployment proof

DH Toon | Exam-proof but not unemployment proof

The making of a metro tunnel

The making of a metro tunnel

10-day yoga training course must for MBBS students

10-day yoga training course must for MBBS students

Oscars producer did not want Smith removed after slap

Oscars producer did not want Smith removed after slap

Pakistan PMs: A history fraught with uncertainty

Pakistan PMs: A history fraught with uncertainty

‘Shershaah’, Ranveer's '83' feature in IIFA nominations

‘Shershaah’, Ranveer's '83' feature in IIFA nominations

10 decor must-haves for your living space

10 decor must-haves for your living space

'Top Gun' sequel to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

'Top Gun' sequel to be screened at Cannes Film Festival

 