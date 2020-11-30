India-Australia 'rivalry' played cupid for couple whose marriage proposal during ODI went viral

The second ODI between India and Australia in Sydney witnessed a beautiful incident: An Indian boy proposed his girlfriend for marriage on the stands by going down on one knee. And much to the delight of the crowd, the girlfriend reciprocated to the proposal with delight and affirmation.

Read more at:

https://bangaloremirror.indiatimes.com//sports/cricket/st-josephs-boy-wins-over-aussie-girlfriend-at-second-odi/articleshow/79481333.cms?UTM_Source=Google_Newsstand&UTM_Campaign=RSS_Feed&UTM_Medium=Referral?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst

Dipen Mandaliya, a management graduate from Bengaluru, went Read more at:

https://bangaloremirror.indiatimes.com//sports/cricket/st-josephs-boy-wins-over-aussie-girlfriend-at-second-odi/articleshow/79481333.cms?UTM_Source=Google_Newsstand&UTM_Campaign=RSS_Feed&UTM_Medium=Referral?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst

Read more at:

https://bangaloremirror.indiatimes.com//sports/cricket/st-josephs-boy-wins-over-aussie-girlfriend-at-second-odi/articleshow/79481333.cms?UTM_Source=Google_Newsstand&UTM_Campaign=RSS_Feed&UTM_Medium=Referral?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst

Dipen Mandaliya, a management graduate from Bengaluru proposed to his Aussie girlfriend Rose Wimbush during the match.

This light moment won many of the viewers' hearts including Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, who even clapped from the field for the couple. The video is now viral on social media.

SHE SAID YES ‼️ 💍 📺 Watch Game 2 of the #AUSvIND ODI Series Ch 501 or 💻 Stream on Kayo: https://t.co/bb9h0qf37c

📝 Live Blog: https://t.co/cF1qvdQReT

📱Match Centre: https://t.co/IKhEAApS6r pic.twitter.com/T4yjr9YDd0 — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) November 29, 2020

Rose later told an Australia-based Indian Link newspaper/radio station that she was surprised by Dipen's action and was completely overwhelmed.

Dipen had been contemplating the idea for a while but the coronavirus pandemic had put a hurdle to his plans. "I have been waiting for the right occasion. And I thought this was the right time," he said. He is a project and reporting analyst at Jetstar Australia, and both of them live in Melbourne.

His mid-match proposal has gone viral, on which he commented, "I have been getting calls, I have not had a chance to speak to them."

However, when it comes to any sporting clash between India and Australia, they both go separate ways, and it is a discussion on the rivalry of India and Australia that started their relationship.

While Rose said, "We will have separate moments', Dipan said that he will try to convince their children to support India.

Surely, a new India-Australia rivalry is on the cards.