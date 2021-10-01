India-Australia to reach trade deal by end 2022

Australia and India hope to reach a landmark trade deal by the end of 2022, according to a joint statement released on Friday.
Following trade ministers' talks, the two Asia-Pacific economies backed the "expeditious negotiation" of a "Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement".
Ministers Dan Tehan and Piyush Goyal said the two countries would try to reach an interim accord "to liberalise and deepen bilateral trade in goods and services" by the end of this year.
They vowed to "conclude the negotiations on a full CECA by the end of 2022".
India-Australia trade was valued around Aus$24 billion (US$17 billion) last year.
