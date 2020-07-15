India awaits details of Iran-China mega-deal

Iran has sent out words to New Delhi, reassuring that its deal with China would not have any impact on its relations with India, even as it is about to ink a deal with Beijing for a whopping $ 400 billion investment by China in strategic sectors in Iran over the next 25 years.

Tehran reassured New Delhi that the proposed Iran-China agreement would be a roadmap of cooperation between the two nations over the next two-and-a-half decades and had no “hidden agenda”.

The proposed Iran-China deal sent alarm bells ringing in the United States, which informally warned New Delhi about the possibility of the pact paving the way for the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) setting up military bases in Iran in future.

New Delhi is cautiously waiting for the details of the proposed deal in order to assess its implications on regional security.

Tehran is understood to have conveyed to New Delhi that its proposed deal with Beijing signalled its willingness to expand its relations, not only with China but also with India and other nations in Asia.

The Congress on Tuesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government for the purported move by Tehran to exclude India from the project to lay railway tracks linking the Chabahar Port to Zahedan to Iran-Afghanistan border.

India could not move ahead with Chabahar Port in the West Asian Nation which would provide India with sea-land access to Afghanistan and Central Asia, bypassing Pakistan after the US re-imposed sanctions on Iran.