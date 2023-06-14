India, Bangladesh border guarding forces to work together to counter border crimes

Border guarding forces of India and Bangladesh have agreed for joint civil works on five development projects, simultaneous coordinated patrols during night to counter border crimes and efforts to reduce instances of killing of Bangladeshi nationals.

The decisions were taken at the 53rd biannual border talks conference between the chiefs of Directors General of BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), which concluded in the national capital on Wednesday. BSF Director General Sujoy Lal Thaosen and his BGB counterpart Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan led the discussions that started on June 11.

"During this conference, in a momentous decision, that will have a profound positive impact on the lives of the population along the India-Bangladesh border, a total of five developmental projects were agreed upon, enhancing the joint efforts towards progress and prosperity in the region,” the BSF said in a statement.

This decision is a “significant step” towards improving the overall quality of life and will serve to foster stronger bilateral trade and relations between the two countries, it said.

The projects are related to the construction of a bailey bridge, road repair and the strengthening of the retaining walls along the border that runs on India's eastern flank in five states of Assam, West Bengal, Mizoram, Meghalaya and Tripura.

On the issue of violent incidents along the border, both sides agreed to more night simultaneous coordinated patrols (SCP) in vulnerable areas and real time sharing of information.

It said BSF and BGB would work jointly and engage professionally, enhance joint patrolling, vigilance especially during late hours to early morning, intensifying public awareness programmes, sharing of real-time information and making all out efforts to bring these criminals to justice.

Both the BSF and BGB are also working together to reduce the instances of killing of Bangladeshi nationals in the border areas. Thaosen said his troops had to fire on miscreants "only as a last resort" while Hasan said if the two sides worked together the killings would be reduced.

The BSF chief said his force wants to bring the numbers to the minimum. Hasan said both sides discussed various measures to reduce these incidents and added, "sometimes it was seen that there was misunderstanding or miscommunication between lower-level or ground-level troops and we are working together on this issue".

Illegal migration from both sides were also discussed even as both sides were working together to seal the border and undertake joint patrolling to prevent illegal trespass.