India becomes third nation after US, Brazil to cross 3 lakh Covid-19 deaths

  • May 23 2021, 21:12 ist
  • updated: May 23 2021, 21:59 ist
Volunteers carry the body of a person who died due to the coronavirus, at a crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India, May 13, 2021. Credit: Reuters File Photo

India on Sunday reached yet another grim milestone as it became the third country after the USA and Brazil to log more than 3 lakh Covid-19 deaths, recorded over the last 14 months.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in India stands at 3.03 lakh as against 5.89 lakh in the USA and 4.48 lakh in Brazil. The Union Health Ministry’s official statistics, however, still show a cumulative death count of 2.99 lakh as the data will be updated on Monday morning.

