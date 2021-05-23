India becomes third nation after US, Brazil to cross 3 lakh Covid-19 deaths

India on Sunday reached yet another grim milestone as it became the third country after the USA and Brazil to log more than 3 lakh Covid-19 deaths, recorded over the last 14 months.

The total number of Covid-19 deaths in India stands at 3.03 lakh as against 5.89 lakh in the USA and 4.48 lakh in Brazil. The Union Health Ministry’s official statistics, however, still show a cumulative death count of 2.99 lakh as the data will be updated on Monday morning.