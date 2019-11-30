India, Bhutan hold talks on development cooperation

Execution of various developmental projects by India in Bhutan was reviewed by the two countries at a high-level meeting here on Friday.

The annual development cooperation talks is an important bilateral mechanism to review the entire gamut of India's development partnership with Bhutan.

India has committed an assistance of Rs 4,500 crore for the implementation of development projects and Rs 400 crore for transitional trade support facility during Bhutan's 12th Five Year Plan (2018-2023).

Officials said 51 large and intermediate projects and 359 small development projects are at various stages of implementation under the 12th five year plan of Bhutan.

The Indian delegation at Friday's talks was led by T S Tirumurti, Secretary (Economic Relations) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

The Bhutanese side was led by Kinga Singye, Foreign Secretary of Bhutan.

With Bhutan's 12th five year plan entering its second year, the two sides reviewed and expressed satisfaction at the overall progress of the ongoing projects, the MEA said in a statement.

"India deeply values its privileged partnership with Bhutan. Indian side committed to continue support to Bhutan in its development efforts," it said.

The two sides agreed to hold the next Development Cooperation Talks in 2020 in Thimphu on a mutually agreed date.

"The annual India-Bhutan development cooperation talks were held in a friendly atmosphere in keeping with the close and friendly ties between the two countries," the MEA said.