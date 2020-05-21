India blames China for flare-ups along boundary, vows to protect sovereignty

India on Thursday accused Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of hindering “normal patrolling” by its soldiers and thus escalating tension along the disputed boundary between the two neighbouring nations in eastern Ladakh and northern Sikkim.

New Delhi also turned the table on Beijing and tacitly criticised China’s recent aggression in the disputed South China Sea. “The South China Sea is a part of global commons. India, therefore, has an abiding interest in peace and stability in the region” Anurag Srivastava, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in New Delhi. “India firmly stands for freedom of navigation and overflight and unimpeded lawful commerce in the international waters in accordance with international laws notably the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea,” he added.

India vowed to protect its sovereignty and ensure its security even as it asserted that its troops had not crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and transgressed into the territory claimed by China.

“Any suggestion that Indian troops had undertaken activity across the LAC in the Western Sector (Ladakh) or the Sikkim Sector is not accurate. Indian troops are fully familiar with the alignment of the Line of Actual Control in the India-China border areas and abide by it scrupulously,” Srivastava said in New Delhi.

The LAC marks the de facto border between India and China in the absence of a settled boundary.

“All Indian activities are entirely on the Indian side of the LAC. In fact, it is Chinese side that has recently undertaken activity hindering India’s normal patrolling patterns,” said Srivastava, adding: “Indian side has always taken a very responsible approach towards border management. At the same time, we are deeply committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and security”.

China on Monday accused India of trespassing into its territory and illegally building defence facilities in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.

The Global Times, a state-owned newspaper of the communist country, published a rare report on escalating tension between the two sides. It alleged that Indian Army soldiers had been trespassing into territory of China since early May. It also accused Indian Army of “illegally” constructing defence facilities in its territory in the Galwan Valley region.

New Delhi dismissed the allegation, insisting that the Indian Army soldiers had never transgressed into the territory of China. The Chinese PLA had rather first deployed additional troops, who had set up as many as 80 tents near the disputed boundary. The Indian Army had later sent additional troops to beef up defence, but none of its soldiers had crossed the LAC transgressed into the territory claimed by China. What apparently rattled the Chinese PLA and prompted it to deploy additional troops in Galwan Valley was a new strategic road constructed by the Border Roads Organization of the Government of India in the region. The road, according to the sources in New Delhi, however, lay completely within the territory of India.

The build-up on the both sides of the LAC in eastern Ladakh continued on Thursday, even as the two sides had engagements – both between Indian Army and Chinese PLA as well as at the level of diplomats – to diffuse tension along the disputed boundary.

The Indian Army and Chinese PLA soldiers also had a skirmish during a brief face-off in northern Sikkim on May 9. Four Indian Army soldiers and 11 Chinese PLA personnel suffered injuries in the scuffle.

“The Indian troops strictly follow the procedures laid down in various bilateral agreements and protocols to resolve any situations which may arise due to difference in perception of the LAC,” Srivastava, the spokesperson of the MEA, said. “The two sides have established mechanisms to resolve such situations peacefully through dialogue. Both sides remain engaged with each other to address any immediate issues.”

In accordance with the consensus reached between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Chennai, Indian side remains firmly committed to work for the common objective of maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas, he said, adding: “This is an essential prerequisite to the further development of Indian-China bilateral relations.”