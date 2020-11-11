India, China agree on 3-step disengagement plan in Pangong: Report

In a major development, India and China have agreed on a three-step disengagement plan from the Pangong lake area, an ANI report quoting sources said.

According to the report, the disengagement plan is to be carried out within one week from the talks held between the two sides during the 8th Corps Commander-level talks. The eighth meeting of the senior military commanders of India and China was held on November 6 in Chushul.

Under the plan, the armoured vehicles including tanks and armoured personnel carriers were to be moved back from their frontline deployment to a significant distance from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by both sides, sources told the news agency.

In earlier meetings, the two sides had agreed to maintain dialogue and communication through military and diplomatic channels, and, "taking forward the discussions at the eighth round of meetings, push for the settlement of other outstanding issues, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas."

They had also agreed to have another round of meeting soon.

The sixth round of talks between the senior commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA on October 12 saw both sides agreeing to stop further deployment of soldiers on the face-off scenes. They, however, could not reach an agreement to restart the stalled process of pulling back soldiers already deployed on the LAC.

The disengagement process the two sides had mutually agreed upon remained stalled since mid-July with the Chinese PLA declining to completely withdraw troops from several “points of friction” along the LAC – like Depsang Y junction, Gogra Post and the northern bank of Pangong Tso.

