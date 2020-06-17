India, China blame each other but agree to adhere to June 6 agreement for disengagement

The “premeditated” attack by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers on the Indian Army personnel at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh will have “a serious impact” on the relations between the two nations, New Delhi conveyed to Beijing on Wednesday.

Beijing, on the other hand accused, the Indian Army personnel of crossing the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and of deliberately provoking the Chinese PLA “officers and soldiers”, resulting in “fierce physical clashes” and casualties. China also asked India to conduct an “investigation” and “severely punish” the ones, who are responsible for the incident.

Follow live updates on India-China border tension

The blaming and counter-blaming, notwithstanding, New Delhi and Beijing agreed to “handle the overall situation” along the LAC – the de facto boundary between the two nations – “in a responsible manner” and resolve the stand-off in accordance with the understanding reached during the meeting between the Corps Commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies on June 6.

Two days after the violent face-off between the soldiers of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA resulted in casualties on both sides, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart in the communist country’s government, Wang Yi, spoke over the phone. Jaishankar told Wang Yi that the Chinese PLA’s attack on the Indian Army soldiers reflected “intent to change the facts on ground” in violation of all bilateral agreements on not changing the status quo.

Also read: PM Narendra Modi says sacrifice of Indian soldiers will not go in vain

This was the first time Jaishankar and Wang spoke to each other after the stand-off started along the LAC, following a scuffle between the soldiers of the two nations on the northern bank of Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh on May 5. The discussion between the two was focused on the clash at Galwan Valley late in the evening on Monday. Twenty Indian Army soldiers were killed and a few others were injured in violent attacks by the personnel of the Chinese PLA, which also suffered unspecified number of casualties.

Jaishankar noted that the June 6 meeting between the Corps Commanders of the Indian and Chinese armies had ended with an agreement on de-escalation and disengagement along the LAC. This was followed by a series of meetings between the ground commanders of the two armies. “While there was some progress, the Chinese side sought to erect a structure in Galwan valley on our side of the LAC,” External Affairs Minister conveyed to his counterpart in Chinese Government. “While this became a source of dispute, the Chinese side took premeditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties.”

He underlined that the “unprecedented development” would have “a serious impact” on the bilateral relationship between India and China. He asked Wang, who is also a State Councilor of China, to reassess the PLA’s actions and take corrective steps.

Wang reiterated the PLA’s account of the incident, accusing the Indian Army soldiers of crossing LAC and provoking the Chinese Army personnel. He told Jaishankar that India must not misjudge the current situation and must not underestimate China’s firm will to safeguard territorial sovereignty.

They, however, finally agreed to adhere to the understanding for disengagement reached during the June 6 meeting between the senior military officials.