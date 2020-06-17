'Welcome Centre’s decision to call all party meeting'

India-China Border: Mamata Banerjee welcomes Centre’s decision of calling all party meeting

Soumya Das
Soumya Das, DHNS, Kolkata,
  • Jun 17 2020, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2020, 22:43 ist
“We are firmly behind our country and armed forces at this critical juncture. We wholeheartedly support the Centre’s decision of holding an all-party meeting over the issue,” West Bengal Mamata Banerjee said. Credit: PTI Photo

Describing the Centre’s decision of calling an all-party meeting over the clash between Indian and Chinese troops at Ladakh as “technically correct”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday welcomed the move.

Speaking to reporters at the State Secretariat after a review meeting, Mamata also said that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) will support the decision.

“We are firmly behind our country and armed forces at this critical juncture. We wholeheartedly support the Centre’s decision of holding an all-party meeting over the issue,” she said.

Read: India-China Border: Tracing events that lead to the violence

However, she declined to make any further comments on the issue stating that it was related to external affairs and the Centre will take a call on it.
“Since it is a matter of external affairs I don’t want to make any further comments. The Centre will take a call on it,” she said.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister announced that the state government will provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh each and a government job to the next of kin to the two jawans who were martyred during the clash with the Chinese troops.

Follow live updates on India-China border tension

"My heartfelt condolences to the families of the brave men martyred at #GalwanValley. I'm at pain to say that two of them belonged to West Bengal— Sepoy Rajesh Orang (Vill Belgoria, PS Md Bazar, Birbhum) & Bipul Roy on General Duty (Vill Bindipara, PS Samuktala, Alipurduar),” Mamata tweeted.

“Nothing can compensate for the supreme sacrifice made by them for the nation or the bereaved families' loss. We stand by the next of the sons of our soil in this difficult time. To this regard, we'll provide ₹5 lakh & a GoWB job to one member in the deceased's family,” she stated in another tweet.

