India-China border row: Totally convinced solution has to be found in domain of diplomacy, says EAM S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday said that India and China would have to resolve the military stand-off along the disputed boundary between the two nations through diplomacy.

He also hinted at the possibility of talks between him and the Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, on the side-line of a meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Moscow on September 10. “We have known each other for a long time, so we can have a reasonable chat,” the External Affairs Minister said during a webinar held by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) to mark the launch of his book “India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World”. He was asked about the prospects of him holding talks with his counterpart in the Chinese Government on the side-line of the SCO Foreign Ministers’ meet.

India on Thursday said that the military stand-off along its disputed boundary with China in eastern Ladakh was a “direct result” of the unilateral moves by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of the communist country to push the Line of Actual Control (LAC) westwards.

New Delhi, however, also underlined that “negotiation” between India and China was the “way ahead” to resolve the stand-off.

“I am not underplaying the seriousness of the current situation (along the LAC). But both countries need to arrive at an accommodation. Neither parties should change the status quo (along the India-Chi) unilaterally,” said Jaishankar.

The External Affairs Minister also said that he was totally convinced that India and China would have to find “a solution” to the current stand-off “in the domain of diplomacy”.

Jaishankar and Wang on Thursday took part in a virtual meeting of the G-20 Foreign Ministers. They will also take part in a video conference among the Foreign Ministers of the BRICS – a bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa – on Friday.

The two Foreign Ministers will also come face-to-face during the SCO meet in Moscow on September 10. The speculation was rife about the possibility of the two holding a bilateral meeting in the capital of Russia.

The stand-off between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA along the LAC – the de facto boundary between the two nations – started early May.

Though the two sides mutually agreed on a “ process of disengagement” in early July, it got stuck in an impasse a couple of months later, with the Chinese PLA declining to pull back troops from several face-off points along the LAC, including the Depsang Y junction and the northern bank of the Pangong Tso (lake).

Tension escalated further after the Indian Army on Saturday-Sunday night took pre-emptive actions on the southern bank of the Pangong Tso to thwart a fresh move by the Chinese PLA to transgress into the territory of India.