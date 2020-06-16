India-China border tension live updates: India shouldn't cross borderlines, says Chinese Foreign Ministry; Rajnath Singh holds meeting with Bipin Rawat

Tension between India and China escalated as an Indian Army officer and two soldiers have been killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops last night, disrupting the fragile peace prevailing along the LAC. The stand-off between the two nations at the borders has been in news for quite sometime, but the recent clash has intensified it further. Stay tuned for more updates.
    Why did our soldiers lose their lives during de-escalation process? PM, defence minister should offer clearer picture to nation on Ladakh Border issue with China: Former PM H D Deve Gowda. (PTI)

    China reacts to clash at the borders

    China has lodged solemn representations & protests to India. Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines: Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson (ANI)

    Army amends statement, says "casualties suffered on both sides" in "violent face-off" during de-escalation process with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh. (ANI)

    Major Generals of India and China are talking to defuse the situation in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh and other areas after the violent face-off last night in which casualties have been suffered by both sides: Army Sources (ANI)

    Indian Army officer, two soldiers killed by Chinese troops

    An Indian Army officer and two soldiers have been killed in a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops last night, disrupting the fragile peace prevailing along the LAC.