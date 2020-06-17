India-China border tension: PM Modi to hold all-party meet on LAC standoff

Amid demands from Opposition parties that he should break the silence on the Galwan valley violence that killed 20 Indian soldiers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called an all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas.

Presidents of various political parties would take part in the deliberations with the Prime Minister at 5 PM on Friday, a decision that was announced by the Prime Minister in wake of mounting attacks from parties, particularly Congress, on the government on its handling of neighbourhood countries and particularly the stand-off with China in which such a large number of Indian soldiers lost their lives.

There also reports that the Prime Minister could address the nation on May 21 but there is no official confirmation so far. International Yoga Day falls on June 21 when the Prime Minister usually addresses the nation.

The Prime Minister's Office tweeted about the all-party meeting four hours after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Modi asking "Why is the PM silent. Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take away our land?.'

Congress has coupled its aggressive attack on the government after the soldiers' killing on Indo-China with BJP leaders' remarks prior to the 2014 Lok Sabha polls attacking the UPA government for its alleged weak response to China and Pakistan.

Other Opposition parties have sought an explanation from the government with CPI-M on Tuesday asking the Centre to make an authoritative statement explaining what actually happened and RJD asking "What did our nationalist government do? '' Oldest NDA ally-turned-opposition Shiv Sena asked the government to come out with the truth of the Galwan valley incident.

Besides being a major national security concern, the issue has snowballed into a major political row in the country. Given the background, the all-party meeting is set to be a stormy affair, where the Opposition parties could post tough questions before the government even as steadfastly backing the Armed forces.

Earlier also the Modi government had briefed the Opposition leaders during the During Doklam standoff with China on the tri-junction of India-China Bhutan border in July and August 2017. In the last week of August 2017, the then External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had dialled former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and other senior Congress leaders and briefed them about the Doklam situation while in July that year Opposition leaders were briefed about the scenario at the Home Minister Rajnath Singh's residence.

The Doklam stand-off was also discussed in meetings of the Standing Committee of Parliament. on External Affairs in which the then Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale and the then Defence Secretary Sanjya Mitra had given a detailed briefing to the MPs in 2018.

In past during Depsang Bulge standoff in 2013, UPA II government led by Prime Minister Manmohan Singh also briefed the Opposition leaders-- the then Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley respectively.