India-China border tensions live updates: 4 Army personnel who were critically injured are stable now, say sources

The sovereignty of Galwan valley area has always belonged to China, says Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson. In the first event of bloodshed on the LAC in 45 years, Indian, Chinese troops engaged in a "violent face-off" at Galwan Valley after the tension between India and China escalated. As many as 20 Indian soldiers including the Commanding Officer of an infantry battalion of Indian Army were martyred on Monday night in the face-off with the PLA troops disrupting the fragile peace prevailing along India's disputed border with China. The stand-off between the two nations at the borders has been in news for quite some time, but the recent clash has intensified it further. MEA has stated that both the sides suffered casualties. Stay tuned for more updates.