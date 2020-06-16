India-China border tensions live updates: Both sides to implement disengagement understanding of June 6, says MEA

The sovereignty of Galwan valley area has always belonged to China, says Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson. In the first event of bloodshed on the LAC in 45 years, Indian, Chinese troops engaged in a "violent face-off" at Galwan Valley after the tension between India and China escalated. As many as 20 Indian soldiers including the Commanding Officer of an infantry battalion of Indian Army were martyred on Monday night in the face-off with the PLA troops disrupting the fragile peace prevailing along India's disputed border with China. The stand-off between the two nations at the borders has been in news for quite some time, but the recent clash has intensified it further. MEA has stated that both the sides suffered casualties. Stay tuned for more updates.
In conclusion, it was agreed that overall situation would be handled in responsible manner & both sides would implement disengagement understanding ofJune 6sincerely. Neither side would take any action to escalate matters & ensure peace as per bilateral agreements & protocols: MEA (ANI)
EAM S Jaishankar underlined that this unprecedented development will have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship. The need of the hour was for the Chinese side to reassess its actions and take corrective steps: MEA (ANI)
Wang Yi-S Jaishankar talks: Strong message conveyed by Indian Foreign Minister to China, “What happened in Galwan was premeditated and planned action by China which was responsible for the sequence of events.” (ANI)
Mamata Banerjee announces Rs 5 lakh compensation for kin of martyrs
In light of recent worrying developments along LAC between India & China, we encourage both sides to show restraint & to engage in military de-escalation, as well as to continue the dialogue: Virginie Battu-Henriksson, EU Spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy (ANI)
China, India agree to resolve border issue
Amit Shah expresses grief at the death of the soldiers
The pain of losing our brave soldiers while protecting our motherland at Ladakh’s Galwan can not be put in words. Nation salutes our immortal heroes who sacrificed their lives to keep Indian territory safe and secure. Their bravery reflects India’s commitment towards her land. I bow to the families, who have blessed Indian Army with such great heroes. India will always remain indebted for their supreme sacrifice. Entire nation and Modi government stands firmly with their families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured: Home Minister Amit Shah
Are our soldiers/officers still missing? How many of our soldiers/officers are critically injured? What areas have been occupied by China? What is the policy of govt to deal with this? Congress stands with our Army, soldiers, their families and govt in this crisis: Sonia Gandhi (ANI)
Sonia Gandhi seeks explanation from the PM
Today when there's anger in the country regarding this incident then PM should come forward & tell the truth to the country that how did China occupy our land and why did our 20 soldiers lose their lives? What is the situtaion there today?: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi (ANI)
Sonia Gandhi pays tribute to the martyrs
The sacrifice of our 20 jawans has shaken the conscience of the nation. I pay my tribute to all those brave soldiers from the core of my heart & pray to the Almighty to give their families the strength to face this pain: Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi (ANI)
We have tried that differences do not become disputes: PM Modi on Ladakh face-off (PTI)
PM Modi sends out strong message
I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important. India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated: PM Narendra Modi (ANI)
India-China border tensions: Shiv Sena demands 'befitting reply' to China
Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday demanded a befitting reply to China's aggression and said the people of India stood with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Raut, a Rajya Sabha member and executive editor of Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' tweeted, "Prime Minister, you are brave and a warrior...Under your leadership, the country will take revenge against China."
Major General-level talks being held between India and China at Galwan Valley to further defuse the situation after the violent face-off between their troops on June 15-16, reports ANI quoting sources.
Here are the names of 20 soldiers who were martyred during India-China clash at Galwan Valley:
China claims sovereignty over Galwan Valley; refuses to comment on Chinese casualties
China on Wednesday claimed that the sovereignty of the Galwan Valley area in Ladakh "always belonged to it," a day after the armies of the two countries were engaged in a violent face-off.
The External Affairs Ministry on Tuesday said the violent confrontation between armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region.
Six to seven Army veterans had gathered near the Chinese Embassy today to protest under the banner of Martyr's Welfare Association. They were requested to disperse from the spot andleft immediately, says Delhi Police.
In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 pm on June 19. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting, says Prime Minister's Office.
China throwing punches, provoking neighbours: US expert on India-China border face-off
China is "throwing punches" and provoking its neighbours at a time when everyone expected that it would renounce confrontation and focus on the country's economy, a top former US diplomat on Asian affairs has said in the wake of escalating border tensions between India and China.
From the Chinese side, we do not wish to see more clashes: Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson
We are having communication through diplomatic and military channels. The right and wrong of this is very clear. The incident happened on the Chinese side of LAC and China is not to blame for it: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson
We ask India to strictly discipline its frontline troops, stop infringing and provocative activity at once, work with China and come back to the right track of resolving the differences through dialogue and talk: Zhao Lijian
Sovereignty of Galwan valley area has always belonged to China, says Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson
The June 15night's incident at the Galwan river valley reflects the failure of confidence-building measures that we have in place between India and China. These were evolved in 1993, 1996 and2013 agreements, Srikanth Kondapalli, Expert on Chinese Affairs said.
India-China border clash: Jawan killed in Galwan Valley was to get married next vacation, but destiny had other plans
Oldest of three siblings, Rajesh Orang, joined the Army in 2015 but the soldier died of injuries suffered in hand-to-hand combat with the Chinese army at Galwan Valley in Ladakh region, his father Subhas was informed.
"My son served the country and gave his life for it," was all Subhas could say on Wednesday morning as he grieved his son's death.
High-profile meetings to review India-China border situation held; four soldiers critical
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday morning held a high-profile meeting with Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and chiefs of Army, Navy and Air Force on the situation along the India-China border, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the issue with his top ministers.
De-escalating the tension along the LAC appeared to be the top agenda to ensure that no further trouble is fomented.
Indian Army and Telangana police officers received wife and children of Colonel Santosh Babu at Hyderabad airport. The Colonel's body is expected to reach Hyderabad this evening and cremation could be held on Thursday.
At least 35 dead and injured on Chinese side during a clash in Galwan Valley, reports PTI quoting US intelligence reports.
Clearly, these are concerning reports. We encourage China and India to engage in dialogue on issues relating to the border – violence is in no-one’s interest, says a British High Commission spokesperson.
Commanding Officer of the Chinese Unit involved in the face-off with Indian troops in Galwan Valley among those killed, reports ANI quoting sources.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds meeting with three Service Chiefs (Army, Navy & Air Force) and the Chief of Defence Staff. He also spoke to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on the current situation, reports ANI quoting sources.
The assessment is based on the number of Chinese soldiers evacuated from the face-off location on stretchers and subsequently by ambulance vehicles on the track along the Galwanriver, as also the increased Chinese helicopter movement, reports ANI quoting sources. It further says, the troops who were part of the face-off told about a significant number of Chinese casualties. Although it is difficult to specify the exact number of Chinese casualties, both killed and wounded, the number is estimated to be much beyond 40.
It is assessed that the Chinese suffered a significant number of casualties in the violent face off on the night of June 15-16, reports ANI quoting sources.
Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut asked PM Modi in a tweet that when China will get a befitting reply. He said that without firing a shot, 20 Indian soldiers were martyred. He further said that the country wanted to know the truth.
Why is PM silent? Why is he hiding? asks Rahul Gandhi on India-China face-off
Stepping up attack against the PM Modi-led government,Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of going into hiding over the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh.
“Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what happened,” the former Congress President said.
How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land? Rahul Gandhi on Ladakh face-off
Four Indian soldiers are in critical condition after the violent face-off with Chinese troops on Monday evening, reports ANI quoting sources.
DH Deciphers | Why are India and China fighting at the border?
The ongoing border standoff between India and China has claimed the lives of Indian soldiers for the first time since 1975. The standoff began on the northern bank of Pangong Tso (lake) in eastern Ladakh on May 5. Chinese soldiers built a bunker, denying Indian soldiers access to an area they regularly patrolled earlier. China then accused of India trespassing on its territory in the Galwan Valley, a little north up, and building “defence facilities”. While both the sides decided to move away from Galwan Valley, the disengagement process took a fatal turn on June 15, killing an Indian army colonel and two soldiers. What explains these violent skirmishes amid the pandemic?
At 14,000 ft on border: 10 things to know about the India-China standoff in Galwan Valley
In the first event of bloodshed along the LAC in 45 years, a violent clash took place between the Indian, Chinese armies on Tuesday. Tensions between India and China over the LAC escalated after 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Casualties were also reported on the Chinese side. The troops disengaged after day-long talks between the Major Generals of two countries.
The stand-off between the two nations at the borders has been in news for quite some time, but the recent clash has intensified it further. Here are 10 things you should know about the India-China standoff in Galwan Valley:
1. Army sources said there was no firing during the entire incident, suggesting that the casualties happened as a result of hand to hand combat.
Chinese People Liberation Army has provoked the "Indian nationalist tiger" by engaging in a face-off with Indian Army personnel in which 20 soldiers were killed, reports ANI quoting US media.
Closely monitoring India-China situation, says US
The United States is closely monitoring the situation following a fierce clash between Indian and Chinese forces in eastern Ladakh and hopes that the differences will be resolved peacefully, officials said here.
"Our army officers and jawans have lost their lives while protecting our Nation from Chinese incursions in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh. May they Rest in Peace. Our armed forces will protect our borders with courage and determination. Heartfelt Condolences," NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar said in a Twitter post.
China claims sovereignty in Galwan Valley, India says PLA flouted consesus
India on Tuesday blamed China for the violent face-off in Galwan Valley, saying the incident happened because the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) made an attempt to depart from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the area.The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued a statement countering Beijing’s attempt to lay the blame on India. It said that while New Delhi remained convinced on the need to resolve differences through dialogue, it was also “strongly committed to ensuring sovereignty and territorial integrity” of India.
What made China covet Galwan Valley again after six decades
China’s renewed interest in taking back the control of the Galwan Valley from India apparently has its origin in its recalibrated strategic plan to secure its National Highway 219, which runs through the disputed Aksai Chin region and links its two trouble-spots – Xinjiang and Tibet.
The Galwan Valley has been unaffected by the occasional flashpoints along the disputed India-China boundary for several decades, after a post of the Indian Army in the area was overrun by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) in November 1962.
China tried to unilaterally change status quo in region, says MEA
India on Tuesday said the violent face-off between the armies of India and China in eastern Ladakh was the result of an attempt by the Chinese side to unilaterally change the status quo in the region. The Ministry of External Affairs said both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had the agreement arrived at earlier at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.
Army sources say there was no firing during the entire incident, suggesting that the casualties happened as a result of hand to hand combat.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh reviewed the current operational situation in Eastern Ladakh, consequent to Monday's violent faceoff on the LAC, along with the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and the three Service Chiefs.A second high-level meeting took place in the evening at the Prime Minister's Office to take stock of the situation.
Closely monitoring India-China situation, says US
The United States is closely monitoring the situation following a fierce clash between Indian and Chinese forces in eastern Ladakh and hopes that the differences will be resolved peacefully, reports PTI quoting officials.
"We are closely monitoring the situation betweenIndianand Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control," a State Department spokesperson said.
The loss of lives on the Indian side includes Col B Santosh Babu of 16 Bihar Regiment and two of his men (Hav Palni from 16 Bihar and Sepoy Kundan Ojha from an Artillery regiment).Though the details of the casualties from the Chinese side is not available officially, unconfirmed reports indicate a casualty figure of five among the PLA troops. ANI claims 43 Chinese casualties quoting military intercepts shared by the government.
The violence occurs after nearly six weeks ofstand-off between Indian and People's Liberation Army troops at multiple sites in Eastern Ladakh. The two sides discussed a resolution formula on June 6 following which the disengagement process started in the Galwan valley.
In the first event of bloodshed on the LAC in 45 years, as many as 20 Indian soldiers including the Commanding Officer of an infantry battalion of Indian Army were martyred on Monday night in a "violent face-off" with the PLA troops disrupting the fragile peace prevailing along India's disputed border with China.Army officials said Indian and Chinese troops had clashed on the night of June 15/16 leading to casualties on both sides. Stay tuned for live updates.
Stand-off on 70th anniversary of India-China relations
New Delhi and Beijing, however, had to postpone all such events in the wake of theCOVID-19pandemic.
IPS Association salutes the Indian Army
"IPS Association salutes the Indian Army brave hearts, who were martyred while protecting our borders.May their souls rest in peace. Our deepest condolences are with the bereaved families," saidIPS Association.
Deeply anguished and pained: Sonia Gandhi on killing of soldiers in border clash
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said she was "deeply anguished and pained" over the killing of Indian Army personnel in a clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh.
Moscow engages in backchannel talks with India, China to ease tension
Moscow has engaged in backchannel talks with both New Delhi and Beijing to help end the stand-off along the disputed India-China boundary, even as the violent face-off in Galwan Valley escalated tension between the two neighbouring nations.
UN chief expresses concern about reports of violence, deaths at LAC conflict between India, China
UN chief Antonio Guterres has expressed concern over reports of violence and deaths at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China and urged both sides to exercise "maximum restraint," his spokesperson said on Tuesday.
China claims sovereignty in Galwan Valley, India says PLA flouted consesus
Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on night of 15/16 June: Army statement (PTI)
Dejected but proud, says martyred Colonel's mother
Babu is the only son of a retired bank manager Upendar Bikkumalla. “As a mother, I am grieving but at the same time am also very proud that my only son has sacrificed his life for the nation,” said Manjula, Babu’s mother.
Increase in Chinese chopper activity observed across the LAC to airlift casualties suffered by them during face-off with Indian troops in Galwan valley: Sources to ANI
At least 10 Indian Army personnel killed in violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley: government sources (PTI)
Unless both sides resort to non-violence and dialogue, perpetual peace might be a problem and Tibet is the reason why this tension is happening: Lobsang Sangay, President, Central Tibetan Administration on India-China face off in Galwan Valley. (ANI)
Violent face-off in Ladakh result of China's attempt to unilaterally change status quo in region: MEA
Shiv Sena deputy leader Priyanka Chaturvedi demands "clarity" from Union government on stand-off with China in eastern Ladakh (PTI)
China's Vice Foreign Minister, Luo Zhaohui and Indian Ambassador to China, Vikram Misri meet in Beijing: Sources (ANI)
Given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. We expect the same of the Chinese side: Ministry of External Affairs (ANI)
We remain firmly convinced of the need for the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in the border areas and the resolution of differences through dialogue. At the same time, we are also strongly committed to ensuring India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity: MEA (ANI)
On late-evening & night of June 15,a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by Chinese side to unilaterally change status quo there. Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had agreement at higher level been scrupulously followed by Chinese side:MEA (ANI)
I can assure you that under the leadership of PM Modi, India’s territorial integrity will not be compromised. We now have the political will and our Army is fully equipped to take on any adversary. Nobody can cast any ill eye on Modi's India: BJP President JP Nadda (ANI)
BJP President JP Nadda on face-off
Borders of India will remain intact&are intact under leadership of PM. During de-escalation process that was underway in Galwan Valley in Ladakh,violent face-off took place with Chinese Army.Indian Army gave befitting reply.Unfortunately,we lost our 3 army men: BJP Pres JP Nadda (ANI)
Colonel Santosh Babu, Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar regiment lost his life in the violent face-off with Chinese soldiers in Galwan valley area near Patrolling Point 14: Indian Army Sources (ANI)
Time for Centre to take some stringent measures, each sign of weakness on our part makes Chinese reaction more belligerent: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (PTI)
CPI(M) on India-China border clashes
It is unfortunate that during the de-escalation process on the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh, a clash has taken place at Galwan valley.Government should come out with an authoritative statement as to what actually happened.Imperative that both the Governments immediately initiate high level talks to defuse the situation and advance the process of disengagement on the basis of the agreed understanding on maintaining peace and tranquility on the border.
Congress reacts to the death of Army officer and soldiers
Death of Army officer, 2 soldiers in violent face-off with Chinese troops shocking and unacceptable: Congress (PTI)
Matter of serious national concern as it has grave implications for national security. Govt should immediately convene meeting to brief political parties about ground situation: Congress. (PTI)
Why did our soldiers lose their lives during de-escalation process? PM, defence minister should offer clearer picture to nation on Ladakh Border issue with China: Former PM H D Deve Gowda. (PTI)
China reacts to clash at the borders
China has lodged solemn representations & protests to India. Here, we are sternly demanding India to earnestly abide by the relevant agreement and strictly restrain their frontline troops. They should not cross the borderlines: Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson (ANI)
Army amends statement, says "casualties suffered on both sides" in "violent face-off" during de-escalation process with China in Galwan Valley, Ladakh. (ANI)
Major Generals of India and China are talking to defuse the situation in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh and other areas after the violent face-off last night in which casualties have been suffered by both sides: Army Sources (ANI)
Indian Army officer, two soldiers killed by Chinese troops
