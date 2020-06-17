India-China Border: Tracing events that lead to the violence

Fierce dispute on the dismantling of a makeshift Chinese bunker on the Indian soil near the Galwan river led to the violent face-off on Monday evening in which a group of 50 Indian soldiers was attacked by nearly 300 People’s Liberation Army of China (PLA) troops.

While 20 Indian soldiers were killed in action and four more are in critical condition in a hospital, there is no official word on the death count from the Chinese side.

News agency ANI, which on Tuesday reported 45 Chinese casualties, modified its report a day later to claim that “Chinese suffered a significant number of casualties” and “the CO of the PLA unit was killed by the Indian troops”.

The clash occurred at the Patrolling Point 14 (PP 14) area of the Galwan Valley, which remained one of the contentious zones in the one and a half-month-long standoff between Indian Army and the PLA in eastern Ladakh.

The 16 Bihar regiment was in the area to ensure compliance by the PLA troops that were to go back to their post 1.5 km away in the east.

The arrangement was agreed upon at the Corps Commander-level meeting on June 6 and it was left to the local unit to implement the plan.

As the dusk approached, the PLA troops suddenly turned around and attacked the Indian soldiers. The commanding officer Col B Santosh Babu, who had earlier led the discussions with the local PLA commander, was in the front and was seriously hurt.

Two other men Hav K Palani and Sepoy Kundan Ojha were also killed in the attack while several other men were held captive.

They were released later when a reinforcement team from the Indian side reached the spot.

But the clash intensified with the arrival of the reinforcement. Both sides used iron-studded rods, sticks and clubs for a bloody hand-to-hand combat as the brawl continued for several hours.

Men also fell into Galwan river as several bodies were fished out of the river.

On Tuesday night Indian Army stated, “17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20.”

Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had clashed on the night of June 15-16, 2020.

A day later Major General-rank officers from both sides initiated talks in the same sector in order to find out a way to resolve the issue and de-escalate tension.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday reviewed the Ladakh situation once again with Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen M M Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria.

“The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful. Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and valour in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army,” Singh tweeted.