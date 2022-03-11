India, China fail to resolve remaining issues in eastern Ladakh at 15th round of military talks

India and China could not make any significant headway in resolving the outstanding issues on the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh at the 15th round of military talks but agreed to maintain the dialogue to reach a mutually acceptable resolution at the earliest.

A proposed deal for both the nations to mutually withdraw front-line troops from the Hot Springs area was on the agenda as the senior military commanders of India and China had another round of negotiations on Friday to resolve the stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The 15th round of negotiations between the senior commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) started at around 10:00 a.m. and continued till late in the evening. The Indian Army's delegation was headed by the commander of its XIV Corps, Lt. Gen. Anindya Sengupta, while the Chinese PLA's negotiators were led by the commander of its South Xinjiang Military District.

A deal for a mutual withdrawal of the front-line troops from Hot Springs is perceived as a “low-hanging fruit” for the negotiators to yield from the meeting on Friday.

The commanders of the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA are expected to brief the military top brass and the political leaderships of both the nations before making public the outcome of the talks, a source told DH in New Delhi.

The two sides also had a discussion on ending the face-off in other areas along the LAC, including Demchok and Depsang, added the source.

A deal for disengagement of troops had been expected even when the senior military commanders of the two nations had held the 14th round of negotiations on January 12. They had failed to clinch the deal though.

If the 15th round of negotiations results in a breakthrough on disengagement in the Hot Springs area, it will be the fourth such deal between the Indian Army and the Chinese PLA after the stand-off. The two sides earlier had deals for disengagement of troops from Galwan Valley in June 2020, from both banks of Pangong Tso in February 2021 and from Gogra Post in August 2021.

New Delhi and Beijing are making a fresh attempt to resolve the stand-off even as the United States and the other western nations of late sought to draw a parallel between China’s aggression along its LAC with India and Russia’s military offensive against Ukraine. India, however, rejected the US argument, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stating that the two situations were not analogous.

India’s relations with China hit a new low over the 22-month-long military stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh. The stand-off started in April-May 2020 with the Chinese PLA amassing a large number of troops along the LAC in an apparent move to change the status quo along the disputed boundary between the two nations and push the line westward to encroach into the territory claimed by India. The Indian Army also deployed additional troops to counter the Chinese Army’s move, leading to the stand-off.



