India, China refuse to share details of 15-hr long meet

India and China are understood to have prepared the draft of a road map for withdrawal of troops from the Pangong Tso and Depsang areas in eastern Ladakh in a 15-hour long marathon meeting between senior-level military commanders on Tuesday.

Defence Ministry officials have refused to share any details of the plan, which is being scrutinised within the top echelons of the central government.

The China Study Group headed by the National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is likely to take stock of the situation at a meeting on Wednesday evening after which the government may release some information on the outcome of the fourth round of talks between the senior commanders of the Indian Army and Chinese People's Liberation Army.

Besides the NSA, other members of the China Study Group include the Cabinet Secretary, secretaries of the home, defence and external affairs ministries and the top brass of the Army and intelligence agencies.

Army Chief Gen M M Naravane and Northern Army commander Lt Gen Y K Joshi would brief the China Study Group members on the roadmap finalised at the meeting between Lt Gen Harinder Singh, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Leh-based 14 Corps and Maj Gen Liu Lin, Commander, South Xinjiang Military Region.

The detailed discussions between the two Army commanders focussed on the second phase of the de-escalation after the PLA pulled back its troops and removed the temporary structures at Galwan, Hot Springs and Gogra sectors.

In reciprocation, Indian Army too withdrew its soldiers in all the three sectors, creating a 2 km buffer zone, which is not being patrolled by either side at the moment.

But both India and China have kept a large number of troops as well artillery guns, tanks and other military hardware in the rear to take care of any emergency that may pop up at the Line of Actual Control.

The process to reduce the troops from the depth areas was also discussed between the Corps Commanders.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to travel to Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh on July 17 and 18 during which he would travel to the forward areas on the LAC and Line of Control.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the Sino-Indian stand-off, the Defence Ministry has empowered the armed forces for emergency procurement up to Rs 300 crore to meet their "emergent operational requirement".

The decision was taken at a special meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council on Wednesday chaired by Singh.