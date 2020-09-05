India, China to solve border dispute through dialogue: Wei Fenghe tells Rajnath Singh

India and China will solve border dispute issues through dialogue, will strictly follow bilateral agreements signed in the past, Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe told Rajnath Singh.

In a meeting that lasted two hours and twenty minutes, he added that the two countries will strengthen the regulation of frontline troops and not undertake any provocative actions that might escalate the situation.

Rajnath Singh said that the actions of China's PLA, including amassing of large number of troops, their aggressive behaviour and attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo were in violation of the bilateral agreements and not in keeping with the understandings between the two countries.

India has always taken a very responsible approach towards border management, but at the same time there should also be no doubt about our determination to protect India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, Rajnath Singh told Defence Minister Wei Fenghe.