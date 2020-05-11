India, China troops face off in North Sikkim, Ladakh

The army on Sunday admitted that there was an aggressive face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in North Sikkim leading to "minor injuries" to some soldiers from both sides.

The incident occurred at the Naku La sector in North Sikkim at an altitude of nearly 5,000 metres on Saturday.

A second such incident happened for two consecutive days in eastern Ladakh last week. The May 5-6 incident in Ladakh was resolved at the local level, army sources said.

On the other hand, the North Sikkim incident that happened ahead of Muguthang — the last post along the disputed Line of Actual Control (LAC) — led to a flare-up.

"An incident of a face-off took place where there was aggressive behaviour and minor injuries to both sides. The troops disengaged after dialogue and interaction at the local level," army sources said.

"It was a temporary and short-duration face-off. Such incidents occur as boundaries are not resolved. The troops resolve them mutually as per established protocols," they noted.

Tiffs and confrontation between the border guarding troops from both sides along the 3,488-km long LAC are not uncommon as the boundary remains undemarcated due to the long-wielding dispute.

Army officials said such an incident occurred along the disputed Sino-Indian boundary after a long time. The last time a confrontation happened between troops from the Indian Army and the People's Liberation Army was in August 2017 when soldiers from both sides exchanged blows and threw stones at each other near Pangong Lake in Ladakh.

The relations between the two armies nosedived during the 2017 Doklam crisis, but they improved after the Wuhan Summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in April 2018. Since then, the two leaders met several times and agreed to follow a set of codes to maintain peace and tranquillity along the border.