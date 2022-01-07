India, China yet to finalise date for next round of talks

India and China are yet to finalise a date for the next round of the Corps Commander-level talks on the eastern Ladakh border row with the Chinese military yet to positively respond to the Indian proposals for the dialogue, people familiar with the development said on Thursday.

The Indian side sent at least two proposals to the Chinese People's Liberation Army for the 14th round of the military talks, but the latter is yet to respond to the communications, they said.

The Indian proposals include a possible broad framework and agenda items for the talks, the people said.

The 13th round of the Corps Commander-level military talks in October ended in a stalemate with the Indian Army saying its "constructive suggestions" were not agreeable to the Chinese side.

In their virtual diplomatic talks on November 18, India and China agreed to hold the 14th round of military talks at an early date to achieve the objective of complete disengagement at the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh.

However, there has been no response from the Chinese side on the holding of the 14th round of the Corps Commander-level talks, though it was agreed in the diplomatic dialogue in November to have it at an early date, the people cited above said.

The Chinese side has been adopting delaying tactics in resolving the standoff, said one of the people, adding that India has been firmly pushing for a complete disengagement at all the friction points in eastern Ladakh.

The eastern Ladakh border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas.

Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry.

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process last year on the north and south banks of the Pangong lake and in the Gogra area.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector.

