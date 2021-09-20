India ranked 46th in Global Innovation Index 2021

India climbs up two spots to 46th rank in Global Innovation Index 2021

India's consistent improvement in the GII ranking is due to the immense knowledge capital, the vibrant startup ecosystem

PTI
  • Sep 20 2021, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 21:15 ist
India has come a long way from its 2015 ranking of 81. Credit: Pixabay Photo

India has climbed two spots and has been ranked 46th by the World Intellectual Property Organization in the Global Innovation Index 2021 rankings, an official statement said on Monday.

It further said India has been on a rising trajectory over the past several years in the Global Innovation Index (GII) and rose from a rank of 81 in 2015 to 46 in 2021.

According to the statement, the consistent improvement in the GII ranking is owing to the immense knowledge capital, the vibrant startup ecosystem and the amazing work done by the public and private research organisations.

The Scientific Departments like the Department of Atomic Energy; the Department of Science and Technology; the Department of Biotechnology and the Department of Space have played a pivotal role in enriching the National Innovation Ecosystem, it said.

The statement said the GII is the fulcrum for the governments – across the world – to assess the social and the economic changes in their respective countries.

Over the years, the GII has established itself as a policy tool for various governments and helped them to reflect upon the existing status quo, it added.

India News
Global Innovation Index

